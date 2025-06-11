flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC154,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1891
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:520 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (14)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Auctiones - April 19, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateApril 19, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateApril 26, 2010
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 520 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

