Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC64,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:690 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34291 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - March 19, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 19, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 25, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Rumnicoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRumnicoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 690 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

