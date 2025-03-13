flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC134,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:760 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (38)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23523 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
713 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
SellerSpink
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 23, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coins of the Realm - October 24, 2021
SellerCoins of the Realm
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 28, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 2, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 2, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 760 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1887All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions