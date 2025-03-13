flag
Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC64,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 50246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - June 20, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 20, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Holmasto - May 28, 2022
SellerHolmasto
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 28, 2021
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 26, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 17, 2018
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 13, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction CNG - August 12, 2015
SellerCNG
DateAugust 12, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionXF
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 1, 2012
ConditionXF45 NGC
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 26, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2011
ConditionXF45 NGC
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateMay 31, 2009
ConditionAU
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2008
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2006
ConditionXF45 NGC
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1887 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 870 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

