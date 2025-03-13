flag
Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC134,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:610 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (50)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 20, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - July 14, 2021
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateJuly 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms" at auction iBelgica - June 30, 2021
SelleriBelgica
DateJune 30, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1887 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 610 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1887 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

