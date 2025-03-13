flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC38,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1886
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 16, 2014
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 6, 2014
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 6, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 1, 2012
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2006
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1886 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 1300 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1886All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions