AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC82,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1886
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (50)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22013 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,624. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1647 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1647 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 27, 2021
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 12, 2019
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1886 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 1200 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

