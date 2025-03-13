flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC11,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1885
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateApril 15, 2021
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 19, 2012
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2012
ConditionVF25 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2006
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1885 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 1900 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

