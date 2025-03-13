flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC220,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1883
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
1515 $
Price in auction currency 1150 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction WCN - November 18, 2023
SellerWCN
DateNovember 18, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1883 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 1400 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

