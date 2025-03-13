flag
Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC106,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1882
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 50240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2018
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 26, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateApril 26, 2010
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2008
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1882 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 420 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

