flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC52,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1882
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 25, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2016
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 4, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 1, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1882 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 1200 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1882All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions