Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC42,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1881
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
SellerDNW
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 12, 2019
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1881 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 1600 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

