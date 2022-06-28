flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC62,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1881
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:680 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 570 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2011
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Australia Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1881 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 680 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1881All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions