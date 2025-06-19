flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC80,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1880
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 22, 2022
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coins of the Realm - August 29, 2020
SellerCoins of the Realm
DateAugust 29, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 20, 2018
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 17, 2018
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2012
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - February 13, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 13, 2008
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1880 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 1000 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

