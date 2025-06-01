flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC140,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1877
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:850 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 20, 2021
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 2, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 2, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 23, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 1, 2012
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 27, 2011
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2011
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1877 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 850 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
