Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC252,000
Description
- CountryAustralia
- PeriodVictoria
- DenominationHalf Sovereign
- Year1875
- RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- MintSydney
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23017 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms"?
According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 670 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S?
The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?
To sell the Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.