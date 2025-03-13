flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC252,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1875
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:670 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23017 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
713 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
SellerSedwick
DateMay 9, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 7, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 26, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 19, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 26, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 23, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 26, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1875 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 670 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1875All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions