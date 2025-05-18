flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC165,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1873
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 51180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionVG
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 29, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 29, 2020
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 26, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 26, 2020
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Schulman - November 17, 2013
SellerSchulman
DateNovember 17, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2011
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJune 1, 2007
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1873 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 360 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
