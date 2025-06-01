flag
Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC356,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1872
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:430 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 50239 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 29, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 27, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 26, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
SellerSedwick
DateMay 3, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1872 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 430 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
