AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1864 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC141,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1864
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
SellerStack's
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction CNG - September 23, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Numismática Leilões - June 8, 2020
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJune 8, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
SellerStack's
DateOctober 22, 2019
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
SellerSedwick
DateMay 3, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 29, 2018
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateNovember 29, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 3, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
SellerStack's
DateAugust 8, 2017
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
SellerStack's
DateAugust 8, 2017
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 7, 2017
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 15, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2016
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2016
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1864?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1864 is 910 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1864?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1864 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1864?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1864 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

