Five Pounds 1887 S JEB (Australia, Victoria)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Australian Five Pounds 1887 with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Five Pounds 1887 S JEB?
According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Five Pounds 1887 with mark S JEB is 660000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 36,625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 4060,84 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Five Pounds 1887 with mark S JEB?
The information on the current value of the Australian coin Five Pounds 1887 with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Five Pounds 1887 with the letters S JEB?
To sell the Five Pounds 1887 with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.