Two pounds 1887 S JEB (Australia, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Two pounds 1887 with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 5,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (1)