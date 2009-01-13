flag
Two pounds 1887 S JEB (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Two pounds 1887 S JEB - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Two pounds 1887 S JEB - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight15,9761 g
  • Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
  • Diameter29 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF11

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationTwo pounds
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Auction sales chart Two pounds 1887 S JEB - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Two pounds 1887 with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 5,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2025.

Сondition
Australia Two pounds 1887 S JEB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

Where can I sell the Two pounds 1887 with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Two pounds 1887 with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

