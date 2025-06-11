flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1931 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1931 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1931 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,173,568

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1931
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:560 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1931 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (160)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1931 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 44,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1931 P at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1931 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1931 with mark P is 560 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1931 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1931 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1931 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1931 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1931All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions