AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1931 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1931 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1931 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC57,779

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1931
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction Prices (68)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1931 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,160. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1209 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 975 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1931 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1931 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1931 with mark M is 1400 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1931 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1931 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1931 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1931 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

