Sovereign 1929 P (Australia, George V)

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1929 P? According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1929 with mark P is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1929 with mark P? The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1929 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.