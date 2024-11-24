flag
Sovereign 1929 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1929 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1929 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,606,625

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1929
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction Prices (89)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1929 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,900. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1041 $
Price in auction currency 775 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 P at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1929 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1929 with mark P is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1929 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1929 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1929 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1929 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

