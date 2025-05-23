flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1926 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1926 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1926 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,313,578

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1926
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:1300 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1926 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 1425 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
SellerRauch
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 P at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
SellerPalombo
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1926 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1926 with mark P is 1300 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1926 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1926 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

