AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1926 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1926 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1926 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC211,107

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1926
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:740 USD
Auction Prices (53)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1926 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 1, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1926 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1926 with mark M is 740 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1926 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1926 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

