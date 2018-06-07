flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1926 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1926 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1926 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,031,050

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1926
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:23000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1926 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (30)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1926 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
36590 $
Price in auction currency 29000 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionSP66 NGC
Selling price
31000 $
Price in auction currency 31000 USD
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 31, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 7, 2018
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2016
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Alexander - August 28, 2015
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Alexander - August 28, 2015
SellerAlexander
DateAugust 28, 2015
ConditionAU58
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 19, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1926 S at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1926 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1926 with mark S is 23000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1926 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1926 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1926All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions