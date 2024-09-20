flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1925 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1925 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1925 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,837,901

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1925
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:860 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1925 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (65)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1925 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1170 USD
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1925 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1925 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1925 with mark P is 860 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1925 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1925 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1925All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions