AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1921 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1921 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1921 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,314,360

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1921
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1921 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (77)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1921 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - July 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 P at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1921 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1921 with mark P is 1000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1921 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1921 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1921 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1921 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
