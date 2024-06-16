flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1921 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1921 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1921 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC240,121

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1921
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1921 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30376 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2021
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2018
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 19, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2013
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1921 M at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1921 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1921 with mark M is 16000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1921 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1921 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1921 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1921 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

