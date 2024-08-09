flag
Sovereign 1921 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1921 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC839,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1921
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1921 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1921 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place April 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 29, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 23, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 12, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 31, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1921 S at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1921 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1921 with mark S is 1900 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1921 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1921 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1921 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1921 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

