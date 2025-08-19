flag
Sovereign 1920 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1920 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1920 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,421,196

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1920
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1920 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1920 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1920 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1920 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1920 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1920 with mark P is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1920 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1920 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1920 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1920 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

