AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1920 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1920 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1920 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC530,266

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1920
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3300 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1920 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (55)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1920 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3231 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1450 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 M at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1920 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1920 with mark M is 3300 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1920 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1920 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1920 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1920 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

