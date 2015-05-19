flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1920 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1920 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1920 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: St James’s Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1920
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:720000 USD
Average price (PROOF):680000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1920 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1920 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 650,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1920 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
552000 $
Price in auction currency 552000 USD
Australia Sovereign 1920 S at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
552000 $
Price in auction currency 552000 USD
Australia Sovereign 1920 S at auction St James’s - October 7, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 7, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1920 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 19, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1920 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1920 S at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1920 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1920 with mark S is 720000 USD for regular strike and 680000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1920 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1920 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1920 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1920 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1920All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions