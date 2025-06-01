Sovereign 1919 P (Australia, George V)
Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,995,216
Description
- CountryAustralia
- PeriodGeorge V
- DenominationSovereign
- Year1919
- RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
- MintPerth
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1919 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1919 P?
According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1919 with mark P is 760 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1919 with mark P?
The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1919 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters P?
To sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.