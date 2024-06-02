flag
Sovereign 1919 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1919 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1919 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,835,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1919
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1919 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 15, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 11, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Artemide Aste - August 30, 2020
SellerArtemide Aste
DateAugust 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerCoins of the Realm
DateAugust 1, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 S at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
SellerStack's
DateMay 13, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1919 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1919 with mark S is 710 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1919 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1919 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

