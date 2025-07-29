flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1918 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1918 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1918 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,969,493

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1918
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:520 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1918 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (53)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1918 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - July 1, 2022
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateJuly 1, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 30, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJune 1, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1918 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1918 with mark M is 520 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1918 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1918 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1918All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions