AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1918 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1918 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1918 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,716,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1918
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1918 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 98066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1918 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1918 with mark S is 610 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1918 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1918 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

