AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1917 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1917 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1917 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,110,286

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1917
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:590 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1917 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (143)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1917 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 3, 2025
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateAugust 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 2900 DKK
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 8, 2025
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 13, 2025
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 16, 2025
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1917 P at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1917 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1917 with mark P is 590 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1917 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1917 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
