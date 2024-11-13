flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1917 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1917 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1917 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC934,469

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1917
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:700 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1917 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (61)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1917 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 5800 NOK
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 29, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - July 1, 2022
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateJuly 1, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - July 1, 2022
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateJuly 1, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1917 M at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1917 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1917 with mark M is 700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1917 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1917 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

