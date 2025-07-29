flag
Sovereign 1917 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1917 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1917 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,666,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1917
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1917 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 3300 USD
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1917 S at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1917 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1917 with mark S is 840 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1917 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1917 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

