Sovereign 1916 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1916 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1916 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,242,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1916
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1916 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1100 NZD
Price in auction currency 1100 NZD
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - January 18, 2025
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 5800 NOK
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction St James’s - October 31, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 31, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - November 18, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 18, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1916 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1916 with mark S is 640 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1916 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1916 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

