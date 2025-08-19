flag
Sovereign 1915 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1915 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1915 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,637,839

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1915
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:570 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1915 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (98)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1915 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1915 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1915 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1915 with mark M is 570 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1915 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1915 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1915 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1915 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

