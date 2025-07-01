flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1914 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1914 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1914 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,012,029

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1914
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1914 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (92)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1914 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2224 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Schulman - July 1, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateJuly 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 525 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Spink - April 10, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1914 M at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1914 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1914 with mark M is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1914 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1914 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

