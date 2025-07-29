flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1914 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1914 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1914 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,774,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1914
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1914 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (61)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1914 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 11, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 16, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1914 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1914 with mark S is 640 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1914 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1914 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

