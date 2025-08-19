flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1913 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1913 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1913 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,635,287

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1913
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:470 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1913 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (65)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1913 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Hermes Auctions - July 11, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - July 1, 2022
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateJuly 1, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1913 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1913 with mark P is 470 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1913 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1913 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1913All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions