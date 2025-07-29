flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1913 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1913 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1913 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: { "ru": "Skanfil Auksjoner AS" }

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,249,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1913
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:580 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1913 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (69)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1913 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 27, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1913 S at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1913 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1913 with mark S is 580 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1913 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1913 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1913All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions