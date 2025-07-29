flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1912 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1912 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1912 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,278,144

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1912
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1912 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (62)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1912 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
SellerRoschberg Mynthandel AS
DateMarch 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
SellerTaisei
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 9, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 P at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1912 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1912 with mark P is 540 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1912 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1912 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1912 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1912 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

