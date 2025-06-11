flag
Sovereign 1912 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1912 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1912 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,227,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1912
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1912 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3288 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 12,075. Bidding took place January 30, 2011.

Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1249 $
Price in auction currency 925 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
1283 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1912 S at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1912 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1912 with mark S is 780 USD for regular strike and 400 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1912 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1912 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1912 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1912 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

