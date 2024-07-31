flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1911 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1911 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1911 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,373,165

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1911
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1911 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (41)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1911 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
SellerTaisei
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
SellerCayón
DateJune 23, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1911 P at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJune 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1911 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1911 with mark P is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1911 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1911 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1911All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions